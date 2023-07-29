TNI Evening News Headlines – July 29, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children after inauguration of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
➡️ International Tiger Day: Tiger population increases in Simlipal Tiger Reserve, 16 in 2022 from the previous figure of 8 in 2018.
➡️Tiger population in Odisha drops to 20 from 28 in 2018.
➡️Another student dies of snakebite in Keonjhar; snakebite death toll rises to 5 in 10 days in Odisha.
➡️JE (Civil) question paper leak: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) issues show cause notices to 55 candidates.
➡️Supreme Court seeks response from Centre, 6 states including Odisha on compensation for mob lynching victims.
➡️8 people died in a blast in Krishnagiri firecracker factory godown in Tamil Nadu.
➡️Opposition alliance INDIA delegation reaches Manipur to assess ground situation. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls for peace in Manipur.
➡️PM Modi releases education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages at the inauguration of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam.
➡️Justice DK Upadhyaya sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.
➡️Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after he complains of breathing issues.
➡️West Indies opt to bowl against India in second ODI; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli rested.
➡️Nepali Army Football team was airlifted by Indian Air Force to participate in the Durand Cup 2023 being organized by the Indian Army.
