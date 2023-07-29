The Top BJP Rejig: Jay Panda Lone Face from Odisha

TNI Bureau: Ahead of the much crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has made some changes to its organisational structure. 38 office bearers, including 13 National Vice Presidents, 8 General Secretaries, 1 General Secretary (Organisation), 1 Jt. General Secretary (Organisation), 13 National Secretaries, 1 Treasurer and 1 Joint Treasurer have been announced.

While some people have been dropped and most have been retained, former Kendrapara MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda remains the lone face from Odisha in the elite club. He has been appointed as the National Vice President for the third consecutive term.

Anil Antony, son of senior Congress leader AK Antony, and former AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor have been appointed as National Vice Presidents. Former President of the Telangana state unit Bandi Sanjay and Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Agarwal (UP) have been appointed as National General Secretaries.

CT Ravi (Karnataka), Dilip Saikia (Assam), Dilip Ghosh (West Bengal) have been dropped as National General Secretaries. Similarly, Radha Mohan Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, has been dropped as the National Vice President. In all likelihood, they will contest the Lok Sabha polls and may play a key role in the national politics.