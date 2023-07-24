TNI Evening News Headlines – July 24, 2023

➡️ Low Pressure Area forms under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha Coasts.
➡️Fresh low pressure to intensify into depression around July 26: IMD.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Odisha on July 25.
➡️5T Secretary VK Pandian leaves for a 10-day visit to the US.
➡️Orissa High Court rejects bail of gangster Tito and orders arrest after violation of bail condition.
➡️Carrying essentials, first goods train from Guwahati reaches Manipur.
Related Posts
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Rajkot International Airport during Gujarat visit.
➡️Centre ratifies 8.15% interest rate for EPF subscribers for 2022-23.
➡️India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval participated in Friends of BRICS Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa.
➡️‘Ajit Pawar will not become the Chief Minister. Eknath Shinde is the CM of ‘Mahayuti’ and he will remain the CM: Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis.
➡️Elon Musk renames Twitter to ‘X’.
➡️US Embassy in India shifting customer service center to new platform.
➡️North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile.
Comments are closed.