TNI Morning News Headlines – July 25, 2023

➡️ Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensifies into a well-marked low pressure area.
➡️Orissa High Court directed Odisha Public Service Commission not to release Odisha Civil Services 2021 results without its permission.
➡️Dengue menace back to haunt Bhubaneswar; the City has witnessed more than 200 cases so far.
➡️Hirakud Dam opens 4 more sluice gates to release excess water. At present water is being released through 12 gates. Water level of Hirakud Dam stands at 614.04 ft by 9 am today.
➡️BJP Parliamentary party meeting concludes.
➡️Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid protest over Manipur issue.
➡️Veteran RSS Pracharak Madan Das Devi passes away. He was 81.
➡️Delhi Court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda in air hostess suicide case.
➡️40 million Americans under heat alerts.
