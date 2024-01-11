TNI Evening News Headlines – January 11, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 389 High Schools of the state that have been transformed under the 5T High School Transformation program.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled the logo of first World Odia Language Conference, “Bhasa Hin Bhabisyata” or “Language is Future.
➡️Infant girl ‘Bijayani’ who rescued from a borewell at Laripalli under Rengali block, was discharged from VIMSAR, Burla.
➡️Labour Commission starts probe into death of 3 employees due to AC compressor explosion at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Simulia BDO Biswaranjan Mohanty found hanging in official residence. Father pointed an accusing finger at the Collector.
➡️Doubling of 14.60kms btwn Damanjodi & Baiguda of Koraput-Singapur Rd (Rayagada) project has been commissioned.
➡️Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was offered ‘Chhappan Bhog’ earlier today.
➡️PM Modi to visit Maharashtra to inaugurate India’s longest sea bridge ‘Atal Setu’ tomorrow.
➡️One Nation, One Election’ is not acceptable: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
➡️Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gave a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of martyred soldier Jaspal Singh in baghrol village.
➡️Gross direct tax collections up 16.8 pc so far in 2023-24.
➡️Afghanistan score 158/5 in first T20 International against India in Mohali.
➡️Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina sworn in as prime minister of Bangladesh for fifth term.
➡️Iran confirms its navy seized the oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that was reported to have been boarded by armed men.
➡️A powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, tremors felt in north India.
