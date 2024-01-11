Simulia BDO Dies By Suicide! Probe Begins

TNI Bureau: Body of Simulia BDO Biswaranjan Mohanty was found hanging in his government quarters under mysterious circumstances this afternoon. While the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, the circumstances suggest that he died by suicide.

According to reports, the BDO went to his official residence at around 12 pm from the office today. As he did not return for long, the office staff called him on his mobile repeatedly. But after not getting any answer, some of them rushed to his official residence to check about him and found all the doors including the gate inside the house closed.

Suspecting something fishy, they soon informed the police about the incident, who reached the spot and opened the door by breaking and found the BDO dead hanging from the ceiling fan. Cops initiated a probe after sending the body to the hospital for postmortem.

Biswaranjan’s wife is a teacher in Udala of Mayurbhanj district while his only son is a Software Engineer. The deceased was working as Tehesildar at Khunta before joining as BDO of Simulia three months ago.

The BDO’s untimely demise, with only two years left for his retirement, has shocked the people of Simulia.