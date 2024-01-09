TNI Evening News Headlines – January 09, 2024

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the newly-constructed Malkangiri Airport.
➡️Hi-Tech Hospital Tragedy: DNA report of third victim confirms he was Dilip Samantaray; body will be handed over to family members soon.
➡️Odisha Government will hike salaries of Anganwadi workers, ASHA, Mission Shakti MBKs, ANMs.
➡️Vigilance Raid: Nayagarh Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Panchanan Behera found in possession of 27 plots in Bhubaneswar.
➡️PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad, ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.
➡️PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.
➡️NEET-PG 2024 exam rescheduled to July 7.
➡️39-year-old Start-up Founder & CEO of Mindful AI Lab, from Bengaluru, Suchana Seth arrested for killing her 4-year-old son in a Goa Hotel and stuffing the body in a bag.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the State on January 22 ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ programme of Sri Ram.
➡️The first gold door has been installed in Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, 13 more such doors to be installed in the next three days.
➡️A 51 feet tall idol of Lord Hanuman in Delhi’s Geeta Colony will be officially unveiled on the day of Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha, on 22nd January.
➡️Union Home Ministry seeks report from West Bengal Government over attack on ED teams.
➡️Drugs worth over Rs 100 cr seized, 4 arrested in Assam.
➡️Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away after prolonged illness. He was 55.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps in London today.
➡️Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators writes to EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti to re-open flight bookings to Maldives.
➡️New Jersey Township gets its first Indian-American Sikh Mayor.
