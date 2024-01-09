TNI Evening News Headlines – January 09, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
The first gold door has been installed in Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, 13 more such doors to be installed in the next three days.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the newly-constructed Malkangiri Airport.
➡️Hi-Tech Hospital Tragedy: DNA report of third victim confirms he was Dilip Samantaray; body will be handed over to family members soon.
➡️Odisha Government will hike salaries of Anganwadi workers, ASHA, Mission Shakti MBKs, ANMs.
➡️Vigilance Raid: Nayagarh Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Panchanan Behera found in possession of 27 plots in Bhubaneswar.
➡️PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad, ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.
➡️PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.
➡️NEET-PG 2024 exam rescheduled to July 7.
➡️39-year-old Start-up Founder & CEO of Mindful AI Lab, from Bengaluru, Suchana Seth arrested for killing her 4-year-old son in a Goa Hotel and stuffing the body in a bag.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the State on January 22 ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ programme of Sri Ram.
➡️A 51 feet tall idol of Lord Hanuman in Delhi’s Geeta Colony will be officially unveiled on the day of Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha, on 22nd January.
➡️Union Home Ministry seeks report from West Bengal Government over attack on ED teams.
➡️Drugs worth over Rs 100 cr seized, 4 arrested in Assam.
➡️Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away after prolonged illness. He was 55.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps in London today.
➡️Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators writes to EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti to re-open flight bookings to Maldives.
➡️New Jersey Township gets its first Indian-American Sikh Mayor.
