President Confers Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar on OMC

TNI Bureau: President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar on Odisha Mining Corporate Limited (OMC) at a special function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

The OMC got the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar in the category of Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility. Balwant Singh, MD, OMC received the coveted award from the President.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be noted here that the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports had announced the award on January 4. The ‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar’ is given to corporate entities (both in private and public sector), Sports Control Boards, NGOs, including sports bodies at the State and National level, who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

OMC has been promoting sports at various levels as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. Their partnership with Hockey India enables them to contribute to the team’s training, equipment, and participation in international tournaments, empowering them to compete at the highest level.