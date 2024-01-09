TNI Morning News Headlines – January 09, 2024

➡️Orissa High Court lifts stay on stray dog sterilisation after Odisha Government forms panel.
➡️World’s largest diya to be lit in Odisha’s Rourkela to mark Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22.
➡️Six Odisha cities (Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul, Balasore, Keonjhar and Talcher) among India’s 16 most polluted with ‘very poor’ air quality. While AQI in Delhi was 345, it was 352 in Angul on Monday.
➡️Odisha Vigilance sleuths raid properties of Nayagarh MVI Panchanan Behera on allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.
➡️‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Sri Ram in Ayodhya will be watched live in all villages across nation: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.
➡️A 15 kg IED planted by Naxalites has been recovered near Potkapalli in Chhattisgarh.
➡️Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi arrives in Ahmedabad to attend Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
➡️ED raids are underway at 7 locations related to Uddhav Thackrey faction leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar as part of money laundering case.
➡️India to chair & host UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee for the 1st time from 21st to 31st July 2024 in New Delhi.
➡️Gujarat aims to become USD 500 billion economy by 2026-27: CM Patel
➡️Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation holds an indefinite strike across the State.
➡️13 Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka to Chennai earlier today. They were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly being involved in illegal poaching in the Lankan waters.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu confers the National Sports Awards 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
➡️Sensex jumps 493.4 points to 71,848.62 in early trade; Nifty climbs 160.65 points to 21,673.65.
➡️Rupee rises 9 paise to 83.05 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️China detains UK’s MI6 spy for collecting intelligence, identifying potential assets.
➡️Vehicle crashes into gate of White House in US, driver taken into custody.
➡️US adds China, Pakistan as countries of particular concern. This means the country is involved in violations of religious freedom.
➡️US regrets that not all parties participated in Bangladesh elections.
