TNI Evening News Headlines – February 14, 2024

➡️President Droupadi Murmu likely to visit Odisha on February 29; likely to have darshan at Khiching Kichakeswari temple in Mayurbhanj.
➡️Odisha Govt hikes monthly pension for artistes, weavers and handicraft artisans from Rs 1200 to Rs 2000 while Rs 2500 will be given to the artistes above 80 years.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a new scheme to provide monthly financial assistance to senior weavers and artisans in Odisha. Artisans of handicrafts sector in the age group of 40 to 80 years will get the monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each.
➡️The airspace above Jagannath temple at Puri town has been declared as a no-fly zone.
➡️Bus overturns at Cuttack Gopalpur Chhak on NH16; several reportedly injured.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.
➡️CBSE issues advisory for students in view of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march; advises students to use metro to reach board exam centres on time.
➡️Supreme Court to deliver judgment in the Electoral Bonds case tomorrow.
➡️ED arrests three Jammu and Kashmir residents in terror financing case involving Pakistani handlers.
➡️ED issues sixth summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks to join excise policy probe on February 19.
➡️Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif likely to become next Pakistan PM for second term.
