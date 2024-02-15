Land Scam: ED raids on BJD MLA Prafulla Samal

TNI Bureau: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday morning conducted raids at the residences of Bhandaripokhari BJD MLA Prafulla Samal in connection with Rs 20 crore land scam.

10 places including four places of Bhubaneswar and six places of Bhadrak are being raided.

The Ex-Principal of Barapada Engineering College, Manoj Goswami is also being raided.

According to sources, Prafulla Samal’s son Prayaskanti Samal, who is also a state office-bearer of BJD, is under the ED scanner over large-scale financial irregularities.

According to sources, Prayasakanti had purchased more than 20 vehicles from Engineering College money in his name and sold them.