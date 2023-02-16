TNI Evening News Headlines – February 16, 2023

➡️ 1000 cold storage centres to be established in Odisha, informs Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department Secretary Arabinda Padhee at the Krushi Odisha 2023 event in Bhubaneswar today.

➡️ Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in Bhubaneswar for Post Budget discussions.

➡️ Anubhav-Varsha marital discord: Anubhav Mohanty and Varsha Priyadarshini appear before family court.

➡️ 3 forest staff arrested for involvement in the death of Turam Purty, the lone eyewitness in the poaching and burning of an elephant in Similipal Tiger Reserve of Mayurbhanj district.

➡️ Twelve cheetahs will be translocated from South Africa to India on February 18. The Cheetahs will be released in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh.

➡️ For the first time, birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj shall be celebrated at the ‘Diwan-E-Aam’ of the Agra Fort.

➡️ BBC India employees asked not to delete any data as I-T ‘survey’ enters Day 3.

➡️ Google brings new features to improve Chrome on Android.

➡️ Over 81% turnout recorded in Tripura Elections.