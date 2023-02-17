TNI Morning News Headlines – February 17, 2023

➡️ Elisabeth Faure, Representative and Country Director of UN World Food Programme (WFP) India, called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar. ➡️ Odisha Scholarship 2023: Application deadline for all categories of scholarships extended till February 22.

➡️ Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives In Odisha on Two-Day visit. She will participate in a post Budget discussion in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ The National Tige r Conservation Authority (NTCA) gives nod to declare Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Sambalpur as a tiger reserve.

➡️ Indian Army Jawan Thiru Prabhu beaten to death in Tamil Nadu; DMK Councillor among 10 arrested.

➡️ Tripura recorded 86.10% voter turnout in Assembly Elections.

➡️ G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp attend Model G20 Discussion –’Youth for LiFE’ in Delhi.

➡️ BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma resigns from his post after viral ‘Sting Operation’.

➡️ Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.78 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ UK MP Bob Blackman speaks on Income-tax “survey” on BBC India.

➡️ Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2nd Test: Australia win toss, opt to bat against India in Delhi.

➡️ 3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir; no damage reported.

➡️ Death toll from the turkey and Syria earthquake exceeded 41,000.

➡️ Indian-American Neal Mohan will be the new YouTube CEO.