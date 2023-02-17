TNI Morning News Headlines – February 17, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Elisabeth Faure, Representative and Country Director of UN World Food Programme (WFP) India, called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar. 
➡️Odisha Scholarship 2023: Application deadline for all categories of scholarships extended till February 22.
 
➡️Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives In Odisha on Two-Day visit. She will participate in a post Budget discussion in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) gives nod to declare Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Sambalpur as a tiger reserve.
 
➡️Indian Army Jawan Thiru Prabhu beaten to death in Tamil Nadu; DMK Councillor among 10 arrested.
 
➡️Tripura recorded 86.10% voter turnout in Assembly Elections.
 
➡️G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp attend Model G20 Discussion –’Youth for LiFE’ in Delhi.
 
➡️BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma resigns from his post after viral ‘Sting Operation’.
➡️Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.78 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️UK MP Bob Blackman speaks on Income-tax “survey” on BBC India.
 
➡️Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2nd Test: Australia win toss, opt to bat against India in Delhi.
 
➡️3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir; no damage reported.
 
➡️Death toll from the turkey and Syria earthquake exceeded 41,000.
 
➡️Indian-American Neal Mohan will be the new YouTube CEO.
 
➡️Saudi Arabia announces World’s largest modern downtown in Riyadh. The project is also expected to create 334,000 direct and indirect jobs.
