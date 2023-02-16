Dharmendra defends Jayanarayan Mishra; takes on Naveen

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday came down heavily on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for “keeping mum” on the broad daylight murder of a sitting Minister and deteriorating law and order situation.

The Union Minister said in pressers that as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra expressed his lack of faith in police after ASI Gopal Das shot Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das dead with his service revolver, three organisations of Odisha Police sought an apology from him.

Dharmendra further said that it was pre-planned and sponsored by the Government to cover up its inefficiency and wrongdoings.

“The law and order situation is fast deteriorating in the State. More than half a dozen Ministers of BJD have been involved in various crimes like murder”, Pradhan said.

“The Leader of Opposition post is not a charity from Naveen Patnaik led Government. Jayanarayan Mishra was appointed by the Parliamentary Board of BJP”, he stated.

“BJD is targeting Jayanarayan Mishra as he has been vocal, aggressive and critical of the Government on the issue of shocking murder of Naba Das,” he claimed.