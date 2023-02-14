TNI Evening News Headlines – February 14, 2023

➡️ Naba Das Murder Case: Accused Gopal Das being taken to Choudwar Jail in Cuttack from Jharsuguda.
➡️ BJP hits the Streets demands Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Resignation, citing a decline in the State’s law and order situation.
➡️ BJD protests against reduction in paddy procurement from Odisha.
➡️ Ahead of the budget session, a two-day senior IAS Officers’ Conference kicked off at Loka Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. Mission Shakti industrial park implemented by Koraput Admin will be adopted by entire State to promote entrepreneurship.
➡️ 40 injured after bus suffers tyre burst near Mundasahi under Kotagarh Police limits in Kandhamal Dist.
➡️ Al-Qaida operative Abdur Rehman arrested from Cuttack gets 7.5 years rigorous imprisonment.
➡️ CBSE Class 10, 12 Examinations 2023: CBSE prohibits use of ChatGPT, mobiles during board exams.
➡️ Air India will purchase 220 planes from Boeing under a deal announced by a White House official.
➡️ Shreyas Iyer declared fit for Delhi Test, rejoins squad ahead of 2nd Test vs Australia.
➡️ Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley announces 2024 US presidential bid.
