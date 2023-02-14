Naba Das murder accused Gopal Das shifted to Choudwar Jail

TNI Bureau: Odisha Health Minister Naba Das murder accused Gopal Das was shifted to Choudwar Jail in Cuttack from Jharsuguda jail today.

Gopal Das was brought to Choudwar Jail amid tight security after Jharsuguda JMFC Court gave the permission to shift him from Jharsuguda jail.

It was speculated that the Crime Branch, which is probing the Naba Das murder case, had requested the court to shift Das on security grounds. However, Police DG-Prisons clarified that Gopal himself sought transfer to Choudwar jail when he was being produced before the court today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The accused’s statement was recorded under Section 164 (recording of statements and confessions) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

It is to be noted here that Gopal Das, who shot the late Odisha Health Minister leading to his death on January 29, underwent a series of narco analysis and polygraph tests at the Directorate of Forensic Science Lab (DFSL) in Gandhinagar of Gujarat.

During the tests, Gopal Das reportedly revealed all details, including the reason behind killing the minister.