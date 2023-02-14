BJP hits the Streets demanding Odisha CM’s Resignation

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday, citing a decline in the state’s law and order situation.

The saffron party, which blames the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the state’s lawlessness, had launched a three-day protest today. The Saffron party stepped up its campaign against the ruling BJD party with a demonstration in Bhubaneswar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Similarly, on February 15, the party has decided to hold dharana in front of Collectors’ offices across the state. On February 16, the party will hold a protest in front of the Raj Bhawan and deliver a memorandum to the President via the Governor.

“During the 23 years of BJD rule, crimes like road robberies and sexual assaults have increased,” senior BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra said, referring to the ruling BJD party.

“A powerful Cabinet minister was recently assassinated. There was also no condolence motion in the cabinet. Bureaucracy-controlled crimes are taking place. And the police department, which is completely controlled by the State government, is being used to conceal the facts. People are fed up with the State government’s attempt to derail the investigation into the death of Health Minister Naba Das. As Home Minister, the Chief Minister has completely failed. He has to leave. The government should be removed”, he added.