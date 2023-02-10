TNI Evening News Headlines – February 10, 2023

➡️ Orissa High Court grants conditional bail to 29 lawyers in Sambalpur court vandalism case.

➡️ Orissa High Court orders interim stay on Odisha Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment notification.

➡️ President of India, Droupadi Murmu joins the convocation ceremony of Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Former chief secretary of Odisha, Bijay Patnaik joins Congress in New Delhi today.

➡️ National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) to be held on March 5: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

➡️ Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off two Vande Bharat trains linking Mumbai with Solapur and Sainagar Shirdi.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Mumbai. an educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslims

➡️ Supreme Court fixes hearing on two PILs seeking probe into Hindenburg report on Adani Group on February 13.

➡️ ‘Drishyam 2’ director Abhishek Pathak ties knot with actor Shivaleeka Oberoi.

➡️ India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2: India 321/7 at stumps, lead Australia (177) by 144 runs.

➡️ Indian Government eases norms for travellers from China & 5 other countries; Passengers from Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, China and Korea won’t need COVID-19 tests while arriving in India.