TNI Evening News Headlines – February 10, 2023

➡️ Orissa High Court grants conditional bail to 29 lawyers in Sambalpur court vandalism case.
➡️ Orissa High Court orders interim stay on Odisha Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment notification.
➡️ President of India, Droupadi Murmu joins the convocation ceremony of Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Former chief secretary of Odisha, Bijay Patnaik joins Congress in New Delhi today.
➡️ National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) to be held on March 5: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
➡️ Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day.
Related Posts
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off two Vande Bharat trains linking Mumbai with Solapur and Sainagar Shirdi.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Mumbai. an educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslims
➡️ Supreme Court fixes hearing on two PILs seeking probe into Hindenburg report on Adani Group on February 13.
➡️ ‘Drishyam 2’ director Abhishek Pathak ties knot with actor Shivaleeka Oberoi.
➡️ India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2: India 321/7 at stumps, lead Australia (177) by 144 runs.
➡️ Indian Government eases norms for travellers from China & 5 other countries; Passengers from Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, China and Korea won’t need COVID-19 tests while arriving in India.
➡️ India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets Russian President Putin, discuss India-Russia strategic partnership.
➡️ Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake exceeds 23,000.
Comments are closed.