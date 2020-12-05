Odisha CM inaugurates websites for SCB Medical College & SCB Alumni Association

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated an interactive and dynamic website for SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack ( https://scbmch.in/ )and the portal for SCB Alumni Association (SCBIANS) (https://scbmchalumni.in/) .

While speaking on the occasion, the CM said that “I am delighted that SCB Medical College would now have a world-class digital presence through its website and a formal Alumni Association with its own website”.

SCB Medical College is a shining example of medical care for the poor and the needy. It is also the cradle of great medical talents, the CM stated.

SCB is one of the oldest medical institutions in the country, even older than many medical institutions in the world, with a glorious history of serving humanity for over 76 years.

During the current COVID-19 crisis, it has helped build institutional capacity for the entire State.

To the common man in the remotest parts of the State it is “BADA Medical the ultimate hope.

True to its name in the folklore, it has served millions over the last 76 years and an astounding 17 million in the last decade.

Every day, more than 20 thousand people come here for their medical needs.