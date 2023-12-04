TNI Evening News Headlines – December 04, 2023

➡️ Cyclone Michaung: Odisha deploys rescue teams as cyclone approaches Andhra pradesh coast.
➡️ BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra reappointed as the Vice Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Panel by RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
➡️ Odisha Government approves to name Nehru Shatabdi Hospital of MCL as Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital.
➡️ Srimandir Jagmohan repair case: Amicus curiae informs Orissa High Court that the repair work started on November 17; next hearing on December 18.
➡️ Sextortion Case: Lady blackmailer Archana Nag likely to walk out of jail in New Year as she has been granted bails in all three cases.
➡️ Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district on Navy Day.
➡️ The severe cyclonic storm will move parallel to Andhra Pradesh coast. Windspeed will touch 90-100kmph today: IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
➡️ Cyclone Michaung: Trees uprooted, 5 killed in Chennai amid heavy rain; airfield closed for arrival and departure operations till 9 am tomorrow.
Related Posts
➡️ Model Code of Conduct (MCC) lifted in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana after conclusion of assembly elections.
➡️ Zoram People’s Movement – ZPM wins 27 seats in Mizoram out of 40 seats: Election Commission of India.
➡️ Rajya Sabha panel holds Raghav Chadha guilty of breach of privilege; House approves suspension so far as ‘sufficient punishment’.
➡️ Delhi recorded most road fatalities in country in 2022: National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
➡️ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won’t be able to attend the upcoming opposition INDIA bloc meeting scheduled in Delhi on December 6.
➡️ BJP retained deposit in 46 seats in Telangana compared to only 15 in 2018.
➡️ India, US conduct comprehensive review of iCET to pave way for enhanced collaboration.
➡️ Nepal demands compensation, repatriation as 6 Nepalese soldiers serving in Russian Army killed in Ukraine war.
Comments are closed.