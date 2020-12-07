TNI Evening News Headlines – December 07, 2020

Odisha News

👉 All Government offices in Odisha will remain closed tomorrow in view of Bharat Bandh.

👉 Additional District and Sessions (ADG) court rejects bail plea of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi again.

👉 Odisha Civil Services (OCS)-2019 Main Examination scheduled to be held tomorrow (December 8) has been postponed to 2nd January 2021 in view of the Bharat Bandh: OPSC.

👉 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today referred the corruption allegations against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to Lokayukta for investigation.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 28 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 12 quarantine, 16 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30954 in the Capital City.

👉 45 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 607 Covid-19 recoveries today including 96 from Mayurbhanj, 61 from Nuapada and 53 from Sundargarh. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 316447.

👉 Odisha not to conduct undergraduate, PG Exams amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says can’t conduct examination based on online teaching.

👉 Precious stones worth Rs 1.5 cr seized by Odisha STF in Rayagada; 1 held.

India News

👉 Indian Navy recovers body of missing MiG-29k pilot Nishant Singh from seabed off Goa coast, days after his plane crashed into the Arabian sea. DNA Test will be conducted to officially confirm the identity as the face is beyond recognition.

👉 Bharat Bandh will be observed full day tomorrow; no political leader to be allowed on stage: Farmer leader.

👉 The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) postpones Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination paper-1 that was scheduled to be held tomorrow to 13 December.

👉 50.08% voter turnout recorded in the fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections held in 34 constituencies of J&K today: Jammu & Kashmir SEC.

👉 Supreme Court refuses to entertain Republic TV’s plea to protect employees from arrest in all cases.

👉 PM Modi to give inaugural address at virtual India Mobile Congress 2020 tomorrow.

👉 Dharma gurus of different religions will grace the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building to be held on 10th December.

👉 Chahal equals Bumrah’s tally, Dhawan becomes 3rd highest run-scorer in T20Is.

👉 BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Bihar.