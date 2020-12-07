Farmers stand Firm; Bharat Bandh Tomorrow

TNI Bureau: As the agitating farmers rejected the appeal made by the Centre, the Bharat Bandh will be observed tomorrow across the country.

At least 20 political parties, including the Congress have supported the bandh. Chakka Jam will be observed from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Things to know about December 8 Bharat Bandh:

➡️ Bharat Bandh on December 8 by Farmers.

➡️ Farmers want nothing less than withdrawal of Farm Laws.

➡️ Chakka Jam from 11 AM to 3 PM.

➡️ Peaceful Bandh throughout the Day.

➡️ Emergency services to be allowed.

➡️ 20 Political Parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, Left, Shiv Sena, TRS and AAP support Bharat Bandh.

➡️ All Government offices in Odisha will remain closed.

➡️ Congress calls for Special Session of the Parliament to discuss Farm Laws.

➡️ Both Government and Opposition call for peaceful Bharat Bandh.