Odisha CM refers corruption allegations against Pradeep Panigrahi to Lokayukta

Pradeep Panigrahi

By Sagarika Satapathy
Pradeep Panigrahi Pathak
TNI Bureau:  Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has today referred the corruption allegations against expelled BJD MLA from Gopalpur, Dr. Pradeep Panigrahi to Lokayukta for further investigation.

This is the first corruption allegation to be referred by the Govt of odisha to Lokayukta since its inception.

Pradeep Panigrahi is facing charges if feayd and cheating in collusion with his would-be son-in-law Akash Pathak, son of tainted IFS Officer Abhay Kant Pathak.

Pradeep Panigrahi is currently lodged in Jharpada Jail after being sent to judicial custody by the SDJM court after he was arrested on 3rd December.

