TNI Evening News Headlines – December 06, 2020

By Sagarika Satapathy
👉 Bhubaneswar reports 31 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 6 quarantine, 25 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30926 in the Capital City.

👉 40 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 570 Covid-19 recoveries today including 78 from Anugul, 54 from Cuttack and 51 from Mayurbhanj. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 315840.

👉 Employee of Rourkela Steel Plant beaten to death by a meat seller over non-payment of dues.

👉 Cannabis worth over Rs 2 crore seized from Koraput and Rayagada districts; 3 held.

👉 Puri custodial death: Baselisahi police station IIC transferred and posted to District Headquarters, Puri.

👉 Under the new MV Act, strict Traffic rules to be enforced in Odisha again from January, 2021.

👉 AIIMS Bhubaneswar invites Online application for recruitment of Associate Professor, Professor, Assistant Professor, Additional Professor in Group A.

👉 Congress in-Charge of Odisha, A Chella Kumar terms order of SIT probe into Nayagarh Pari Murder Case as a ‘historic success’ for Congress.

👉 Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to architect of the Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Death Anniversary today.

👉 Farm laws will not be repealed, amendments can be made, says MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary.

👉 Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, TRS, left parties extend support to Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ groups on December 8 against new Farm laws.

👉 Terrorists fired upon a police party of Zadibal Police Station at Sazgaripora Hawal area of Srinagar; Cop, civilian sustained bullet injuries.

👉 Veteran Actor Ravi Patwardhan dies at 84.

👉 Central staff who worked from home during lockdown not to get transport allowance.

👉 Trade Unions, Farmers in 12 States including #Odisha extend support to Bharat Bandh on December 8.

👉 Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs 1 crore to buy warm clothes for protesting farmers.

👉 Congress seeks account of donations made for Ram Mandir.

👉 I stand with BJP and farmers; govt always thinks of farmers’ betterment: Sunny Deol.

👉 NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9, over farmers’ protests.

👉 Maersk Edinburg became the longest ship ever (366.46 metres) to enter the inner harbour of Kochi Port. The ship is under US East Coast Service of 2M Alliance.

👉 Boxer Vijender Singh says will return Khel Ratna if farmers’ demands not accepted.

👉 The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) asks ED to take strict action against Amazon for causing misery to crores of small traders.

👉 AUSvsIND 2nd T20I: India beat Australia by 6 wickets, take an unassailable lead 2-0 in the three-match series.

