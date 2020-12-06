School Fee Waiver: Odisha Govt can’t be a Mute Spectator

TNI Bureau: Amid the volatile political situation in the State, people tend to forget a critical issue – school fee waiver.

The Odisha Government sought to pass the buck, saying it does not have control over the private schools. It hardly makes any sense. If Kejriwal’s Delhi Government can make the Private Schools bend even crawl, why can’t the Odisha Government?

Why does the Government want to shield private schools? The CM had taken a sympathetic view of the situation in April 2020 and urged school to reduce or defer the fee. But, barring a few exceptions, others chose to ignore his call.

It seems some officers are playing the spoilsport and preventing the Govt from taking a tough stand. The Media as well as the Opposition are not sympathetic towards the people’s cause either.