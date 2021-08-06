TNI Evening News Headlines – August 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 335 more COVID positive cases & 230 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 246 local contact cases and 89 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1558 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 966928.

➡️ Odisha CM launches 9 online services of Energy department.

➡️ Parliamentary Committee praises Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s efforts in transforming national hockey teams.

➡️ The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grants conditional exemption in Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 to facilitate aerial survey and photogrammetry of the Centrally protected monuments in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ BJP plans Raj Bhawan Gherao on August 10 over WODC Headquarters shifting demand.

➡️ Indian Railways to operate 4 Special Trains between Puri & Shalimar.

India News

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 50 crore landmark milestone (50,03,48,866).

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Heads of Indian Missions abroad along with stakeholders of the trade & commerce sector of the country via video conferencing.

➡️ Election Commission of India registers Rashtravadi Vikas Party as a political party.

➡️ 2 Militants gunned down by security forces in J&K.

➡️ Himachal Pradesh: 12 students test COVID-19 positive in Shimla’s Rohru area.

➡️ Lok Sabha passes Bill for setting up Central University in Ladakh.

➡️ PM-DAKSH Portal and Mobile App to be launched on Saturday.

➡️ Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

➡️ INDvENG 1st Test: India all out for 278; Rain stops play, England (183 & 25/0).

➡️ Men’s 4x400m relay: India creates Asian record but fails to qualify for final.

World News

➡️ US gains 943,000 jobs in July, unemployment falls to 5.4%: govt

➡️ Taliban kills head of Afghanistan gov’t media department.

➡️ Google founder Larry Page gets New Zealand residency.

➡️ COVID-19 Delta Variant now in 135 Countries, Covid cases may exceed 200 Million by Next Week: WHO.

➡️ Relief for NRIs as UAE brings in new exemptions for residency visa holders.