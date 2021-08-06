Rani Rampal hails Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

TNI Bureau: Rani Rampal, Captain of Indian Women’s Hockey Team, has thanked Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and hailed him for his unwavering support and encouragement of the squad, which enabled them to earn international recognition.



She expressed gratitude to him for giving the women’s team with such a large platform and all the infrastructure they require to succeed. She extended her gratitude on behalf of the entire team and vowed to make him proud.

The Indian women’s hockey team’s ambition of winning their first Olympic medal was dashed when they fell 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off on Friday, but the tenacious squad still managed to secure its best-ever result at the Games.



By reaching the semifinals of the Games for the first time, the team had already made history and exceeded all expectations. The disappointment came only one day after the Indian men’s team broke a 41-year medal drought by winning bronze in a 5-4 victory over Germany.



Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik talked to the Indian women’s hockey team through video conference on Friday, congratulating them on their valiant effort in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics against Great Britain.