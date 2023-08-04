TNI Evening News Headlines – August 04, 2023
Chandrayaan-3: Spacecraft covers two-thirds of distance to moon.
➡️Subroto Bagchi appointed Chief Advisor of Government for Institutional Capacity Building. He is given the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister.
➡️All Srimandir doors cannot be opened until completion of Parikrama project: Puri Collector Samarth Verma.
➡️Srimandir Managing Committee agreed to conduct the Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath twice a month, on Wednesdays.
➡️5 more gates of Hirakud Dam opened; flood water being discharged through 12 gates.
➡️Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) question paper leak case: Balasore OPID Court rejects bail plea of 5 accused.
➡️Chandrayaan-3: Spacecraft covers two-thirds of distance to moon.
➡️The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed in Lok Sabha.
➡️Three Jawans injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Hallan Manzgam of South Kashmir’s Kulgam. Encounter underway.
➡️Supreme Court stays Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the criminal defamation case; restores his MP status.
Related Posts
➡️NIA arrests key conspirator in West Bengal electric detonators and explosives seizures case.
➡️Mortal remains of art director Nitin Desai consigned to flames.
➡️Jyothi Yarraji breaks her own 100m hurdles national record while winning Bronze medal in World University Games.
➡️Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 82.82 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex climbs 480.57 points to settle at 65,721.25; Nifty advances 135.35 points to 19,517.
➡️Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami win India’s first-ever Gold at the Archery World Championships.
➡️India, West Indies fined for maintaining slow over-rate in first T20I.
➡️National Security Advisor Ajit Doval leaves for Jeddah, to attend crucial peace talks.
➡️Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny sentenced to 19 more years in prison after being found guilty on extremism charges.
➡️Donald Trump appears before court, pleads not guilty to 2020 US election conspiracy charges.
Comments are closed.