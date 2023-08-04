Odisha Government Appoints Subroto Bagchi as Chief Advisor for Institutional Capacity Building

Bhubaneswar, TNI Bureau- Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik has appointed Sri Subroto Bagchi as the Chief Advisor to the Government for Institutional Capacity Building, encompassing all Civil Services Training Institutions in the State. In recognition of his role, he has been granted the rank and status equivalent to that of a cabinet minister.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Prior to this appointment, Sri Subroto Bagchi served as the chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority.

In his new capacity, Sri Bagchi’s primary focus will be to chart a progressive and futuristic path for the Civil Services Training Institutions, aligning them with global standards of excellence. His expertise will be instrumental in nurturing the leadership capabilities of both entry-level and in-service civil servants across the state, providing these institutions with a unified direction.

This strategic move by the government reflects its commitment to enhancing the capabilities of the civil services and elevating the standards of governance in Odisha. Sri Subroto Bagchi’s visionary leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming the state’s civil services training programs and fostering a skilled and efficient workforce for the challenges of the future.