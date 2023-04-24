TNI Evening News Headlines – April 24, 2023

➡️Printing error in question paper: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) decides to cancel accountant exam.
➡️Odisha Government to sponsor Men & Women’s National Hockey teams (Junior & Senior) for 10 more years.
➡️Odisha Cabinet approves 15 proposals including to include 22 castes/communities notified by centre as OBCs, in State SEBC list.
➡️Cuttack Khannagar-Linkroad ring road to be expanded into 6-lane carriageway.
➡️Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Howrah and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
➡️Honeytrap & Blackmailing case: Accused Archana Nag, husband Jagabandhu’s mobile phones sent to central forensic lab.
➡️PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Kochi. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Kerala.
➡️India launches ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate its nationals from Sudan. About 500 Indian citizens reached Port Sudan.
➡️Wrestler Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers have moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction for registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
➡️Renowned Pakistan-born Columnist Tarek Fatah passes away.
