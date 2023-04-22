Sambalpur Violence: Odisha BJP seeks NIA Probe

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the BJP has written a letter to the Union Home Ministry seeking an intervention by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to the sensational communal violence occurred in Sambalpur Town recently.

State BJP President Manmohan Samal has written a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate intervention of the Central Government in connection with the disastrous law and order and communal riots in Sambalpur.

BJP said that communal violence took place in Sambalpur city on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi celebration on April 12 and April 14. Shops, vehicles, government and private property were burnt on a large. Besides, a tribal youth was killed and a large number of civilians and cops were injured due to the violence.

In the letter signed by MPs and MLAs of the BJP said that fearing violence on Hanuman Jayanti, the Union Home Ministry on April 5 issued instructions to all states to be alert. But the Odisha police was clueless about the possibility of the violence.

Now, in the name of law and order, the curfew is still in force and internet services have been banned in the entire district which has affected the normal life of the people in the State, alleged the saffron party adding that the approach and conduct of the state government in such a sensitive incident has surprised the people of the state. Even now, the main conspirator of this incident has not been arrested. The state government is providing all kinds of protection to the main conspirators in order to get political interests. Instead of the rioters, the police are arresting the innocent victims of the riots.

The party further claimed that the state government is unable to control the infiltrators, anti-nationalists and anti-national forces due to its inefficiency which led to the violence and it is likely to spread to other parts of the state. Bangladeshi immigrants are illegally occupying government land, building large houses and dealing with illegal weapons and explosives. The local police administration is ignoring such anti-national activities.

Condemning such heinous acts of communal riot strongly, the state BJP demanded an independent investigation by the NIA, strict action against the conspirators and compensation and relief for the innocent victims of the riots.

The Union Home Department has been requested to give instructions to the state government to restore normal law and order situation and create a peaceful atmosphere and prevent recurrence of violence in the future.

A host of leaders including state BJP president Manmohan Samal, MP Aparajita Sharangi, Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi, MLAs like Nauri Nayak, Lalitendu Vidyadhar Mohapatra, K. Narayana Rao, Budhan Murmu and Suryavanshi Suraj signed the letter.