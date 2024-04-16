TNI Evening News Headlines – April 16, 2024

➡️The famous ‘Rukuna Ratha Jatra’ of Lord Lingaraj has commenced in the capital city Bhubaneswar today on Ashokastami.
➡️Animesh Pradhan from Odisha secures All India Rank 2 in the UPSC Civil Services exam 2023.
➡️BJP announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Odisha; Dilip Ray named party’s candidate for Rourkela Assembly seat.
➡️Odisha continues to sizzle under intense heatwave conditions; Baripada was hottest at 41.9degC
➡️Baripada: 2 minor girls die by drowning in a pond at Patrapur village.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts a roadshow in Assam, Guwahati.
Related Posts
➡️Bodies of 29 naxals recovered in encounter between Police and Naxals in the forest area of the Chhotebethiya police station limits of the Kanker district; three security personnel injured.
➡️UPSC Civil Services 2023 results declared, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank.
➡️717 Naxalites joined the mainstream in the district under the police’s ‘Lon Varratu’ (return to your home/village) campaign launched in June 2020 in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.
➡️International Monetary Fund (IMF) raises India’s growth projections for 2024 from 6.5% to 6.8%; fastest among developing nations.
➡️Indians travelling to South America transiting via Istanbul airport will now require “Electronic Airport Transit Visa”.
➡️US aerospace company Boeing’s Starliner is set to launch its first crewed flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 6.
➡️Indian Navy seizes 940 kgs of narcotics in Arabian Sea.
Comments are closed.