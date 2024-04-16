Massive Crackdown continues against Maoists in Chhattisgarh

TNI Bureau; Massive crackdown against Maoists by the security personnel ahead of election continued in Chhattisgarh with the killing of 29 rebel fighters including a top Maoist leader – Shankar Rao- today.

According to reports, 29 Maoists were killed by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the Border Security Force during an encounter in Kanker district Chhattisgarh and a huge quantity of weapons, including seven Ak-47 assault rifles and three LMGs, or light machine guns, were recovered.

However, a total of three security personnel were injured during the exchange of firing which took place in forests near the village of Binagunda in the Chotebetiya Police Station limits of the district. They are undergoing treatment now.

The Maoist leader who was shot dead today had a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, said sources.

Earlier on April 6, three Naxalites were killed in an Anti-Naxal operation led by Telangana’s Greyhounds with auxiliary support of Chhattisgarh Police on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. The security personnel recovered the bodies of the Maoists and weapons from the spot following the exchange of fire.

It is to be noted here as many as least 13 Maoists including three women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on April 2.

Prior to this, six Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Basaguda area of Bijapur on March 27.