Sambalpur MP’s Wife Arundhati and Son Naman join BJD

TNI Bureau: Hours after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sambalpur MP Nitesh Gangdeb’s wife Arundhati Devi joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today.

Arundhati joined the state ruling party along with her son Naman Gangdeb at Naveen Niwas in the presence of party president Naveen Patnaik and MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj.

With her joining in BJD, it is believed that Arundhati would be fielded from Deogarh Assembly Constituency.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Nitesh Gangdeb, who was the MLA of Deogarh Constituency till 2019, won the Lok Sabha election from Sambalpur with a BJP ticket.