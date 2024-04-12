Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev not to contest 2024 Elections

TNI Bureau: Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not contest in upcoming elections.

Jagdev in a press meet said that he wanted to fight against Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik from Hinjili Assembly Constituency in Ganjam district but the saffron party did not field him from Hinjili, so he will not contest the elections this time.

Prashant Jagdev won from Begunia in 2014 and from Chilika Assembly Constituency in 2019 on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket.