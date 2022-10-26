These popular shampoos can cause Cancer; Details here

TNI Bureau: The British multinational consumer goods company Unilever Plc, has recalled popular international brands of aerosol dry shampoo after identifying they were contaminated with Benzene. Benzene is the major substance that can cause cancer.

The recall cover brands like Dove, Tresemme, Tigi, Suave and Nexxus, which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos.

Being classified as a human carcinogen, exposure of humans to Benzene can take place orally, through inhalation, and by the skin. It poses a high risk of cancers- blood cancer of the bone marrow and leukaemia. Several reports claim that humans worldwide have daily exposure to Benzene from multiple sources.

The name of the brands has been mentioned in a notice released on the website of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday (October 21). The recall pertains to dry shampoo products made before October 2021. The observation by Unilever Plc has now brought the safety of personal care products under the spotlight.

Following this, numerous products from popular brands were pulled from shelves- Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena, Beiersdorf AG’s Coppertone, and Edgewell Personal Care Co.’s Banana Boat.