Don’t spread News without Evidences: Archana Nag to Odisha Media

TNI Bureau: Lady blackmailer Archana Nag, who has been arrested for honey-trapping and extorting crores of rupees from influential people appeared before the Bhubaneswar Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court amid tight security today.

While being taken to the SDJM Court, Archana requested media to stop spreading fake news without any evidence. While refusing to answer any questions, Archana said she would speak at the right time.

Archana was once again taken to Jharpada Jail under strict police security after being produced in the SDJM Court this afternoon.

The Court reserved its verdict.