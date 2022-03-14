‘The Kashmir Files’ becomes ‘tax-free’ in 8 States

By Sagar Satapathy
The Kashmir Files Tax Free
110

Insight Bureau: Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ which has created a big buzz in India, has been declared ‘tax free’ in BJP ruled States Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Tripura.

Related Posts

Karnataka High Court to deliver verdict on Hijab Row…

Odisha Matric Exams-2022 Schedule Out, Check Details

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Since Assam does not have entertainment tax in the new GST regime, ticket cost will be cheaper there too.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will watch #TheKashmirFiles at 6 PM on Tuesday at the Guwahati City Center PVR Mall along with all BJP Ministers & MLAs of Assam.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.