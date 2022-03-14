‘The Kashmir Files’ becomes ‘tax-free’ in 8 States

Insight Bureau: Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ which has created a big buzz in India, has been declared ‘tax free’ in BJP ruled States Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Tripura.

Since Assam does not have entertainment tax in the new GST regime, ticket cost will be cheaper there too.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will watch #TheKashmirFiles at 6 PM on Tuesday at the Guwahati City Center PVR Mall along with all BJP Ministers & MLAs of Assam.