Mainland China reports 5,370 new Covid Cases

Insight Bureau: The Mainland China continues to see a surge in Covid cases by reporting 5,370 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours – the biggest single-day spike for the country on record.

The Chinese mainland on Monday recorded:

– 3,507 local transmissions, with 3,076 in northeast China's Jilin Province

– 95 from overseas

– 1,768 asymptomatic infections, including 1,647 local cases pic.twitter.com/5PWoTmn5cN — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 15, 2022

Mainland China has reported 3,393 cases a day before.

Meanwhile, Germany, South Korea and Vietnam continue to report huge Covid cases.

South Korea reported 309,769 cases yesterday. The country had reported 350,176 cases on Sunday.

Vietnam reported 169,797 and 161,262 new Covid cases on Sunday and Monday respectively. Germany reported 213,264 and 101,872 fresh cases during the same period.