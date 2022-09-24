The Asset List of Odisha Cabinet

TNI Bureau: Interesting details have emerged in the recent list of assets declared by the Odisha Cabinet including the CM and Ministers.

CM Naveen Patnaik retains the top spot with Rs 64.98 crore worth. As per his declaration, he has become loan free as the Rs 15 lakh loan taken from his sister, no longer finds a mention. Naveen’a assets increased by Rs 3 lakh only in the last one year.

CM Naveen Patnaik’s movable property included Rs 94.41 lakh bank deposits, Rs 5,033 post office savings, Rs 1.11 lakh fixed deposit, Rs 9 crore RBI bonds, Rs 1 crore post office term deposit, jewellery worth Rs 3.45 lakh, and Rs 6,434 worth Ambassador Car (1980 Model).

His immovable assets included two inherited properties, a two-thirds share in ‘Naveen Niwas’ worth around Rs 9.5 crore and a 50% share in the property at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi, worth around Rs 43.3 crore.

Health Minister Naba Das continues to surprise by registering fastest growth over the last one year. While his net worth is at Rs 34 crore, he has bought 35 commercial vehicles, one plot on his name, 9 plots in the name of his wife and son and a flat on the name of his daughter. Naba Das’ wife now owns 75 vehicles. Naba Das also owns a Mercedes Benz valued at Rs 1.14 crore.

The most surprising declaration comes from Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick. He has declared only Rs 42 lakh assets without a car!

Minister Pritiranjan Gharai has declared assets worth Rs 11 crore.

Interestingly, Ministers Pritiranjan Ghadai, Rita Sahu, Prafulla Kumar Mallik and Ashwini Patra don’t have Cars.

Other key Ministers in the list include Ashok Panda (Rs 7.07 crore), Pratap Deb (Rs 6.28 crore), Pramila Mallick (Rs 4.56 crore), Tukuni Sahu (Rs 4 crore), Niranjan Pujari (Rs 2.73 crore), Ranendra Ptatap Swain (Rs 3.27 crore), Rohit Pujari (Rs 3.06 crore), Basanti Hembram (Rs 2.05 crore), Samir Ranjan Dash (Rs 2 crore), Usha Devi (Rs 1.95 crore), Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (Rs 1.80 crore), Srikant Sahu (Rs 1.60 crore), Rajendra Dholakia (Rs 1.34 crore), Pradeep Amat (Rs 1.26 crore), Ashwini Patra (1.10 crore), Rita Sahu (Rs 97 lakh), Jagannath Saraka (Rs 60 lakh), Tusarkanti Behera (Rs 49 lakh), Prafulla Mallick (Rs 42 lakh).