Tenure of 3 Rajya Sabha MPs from Odisha ends

The MPs are Prasanna Acharya, Sasmit Patra and Bhaskar Rao.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: The tenure of three Rajya Sabha MPs from Odisha ended today on March 31. The MPs are Prasanna Acharya, Sasmit Patra and Bhaskar Rao.

PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu bade farewell to these 3 MPs with 69 other retiring ones.

Praising MP Patra Naidu said, “Several first time members like Dr Sasmit Patra have shown a lot of promise by quickly adapting to nuances of the House.”

It’s strongly believed that Sasmit Patra will be re-nominated to Rajya Sabha.

“Dr Sasmit Patra was also Vice-Chairman of the Panel and he also conducted the proceedings in a very dignified manner,” the Rajya Sabha Chairman added.

