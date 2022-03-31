Centre to reduce “Disturbed Areas” under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the Centre has decided to reduce “disturbed areas” under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the States of Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur.

The Home Ministry spokesperson said that this decision was the result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development in these States.

In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 31, 2022

However, the decision does not mean that AFSPA has been completely withdrawn from the three States but will continue to be in force in some areas.