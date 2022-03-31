Heat Wave Scare: Odisha Govt revises School Timings

Insight Bureau: Odisha School and Mass Education Department on Thursday issued guidelines to reschedule school timings by 30 minutes.

As per the notification the morning classes for 1 to 8 will be held from 6.30 AM to 10.30 AM while for class 9 and 10 students, the classes will begin at 7 AM and continue till 11.30 AM.

Earlier the State Government ordered schools to start morning classes from April 2 so that the students face minimum heat during school hours.

In a notification, the Odisha Government earlier advised district education officers to ensure the availability of drinking water in all schools including the repair of tube wells in view of rise in maximum temperature in various places of Odisha.

