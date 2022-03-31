PM Modi bids farewell to 72 retiring Rajya Sabha MPs

Speaking at the upper house, PM Modi urged the members to ‘come again’.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
retiring MPs
Image- Business Today
Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi bade farewell to 72 retiring members of Rajya Sabha. Speaking at the upper house, PM Modi urged the members to ‘come again’.

“Our Rajya Sabha members have a lot of experience… and sometimes experience has more power than academic knowledge. We will say to the retiring members ‘come again’,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the Rajya Sabha has contributed a lot to the lives of its members

