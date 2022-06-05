Team Naveen: 13 Cabinet Ministers, 8 MoS take Oath

Insight Bureau: The oath-taking ceremony of newly inducted Ministers of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha Government was held at the state secretariat, the Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Thirteen MLAs have given cabinet ministerial berths while eight MLAs have allocated the Minister of State positions.

The newly formed cabinet has a mixture of senior and experienced leaders as well as fresh and young faces for balanced governance in the State.

Here is the list of newlhy elected Cabinet Ministers and Minister of State:

Cabinet Ministers:

1. Jagannath Saraka (Bishamkatak MLA)

2. Niranjan Pujari (Sonepur MLA)

3. Ranendra Pratap Swain (Athagarh MLA)

4. Pramila Mallick (Binjharpur MLA)

5. Usha Devi (Chikiti MLA)

6. Prafulla Mallick (Kamakhyanagar MLA)

7. Pratap Keshari Deb (Aul MLA)

8. Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (Mahakalapada MLA)

9. Pradip Amat (Boudh MLA)

10. Naba Kishore Das (Jharsuguda MLA)

11. Ashok Chandra Panda (Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA)

12. Tukuni Sahu (Titlagarh MLA)

13. Rajendra Dholakia (Nuapada MLA)

Minister of State (Independent Charge):

1. Samir Ranjan Dash (Nimapara MLA)

2. Aswini Patra (Jaleswar MLA)

3. Pritiranjan Ghadei (Sukinda MLA)

4. Srikant Sahu (Polasara MLA)

5. Tusharkanti Behera (Kakatpur MLA)

6. Rohit Pujari (Rairakhol MLA)

7. Rita Sahu (Bijepur Mla)

8. Basanti Hembram (Karanjia MLA)