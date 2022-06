Odisha Ministers with Portfolios (2022)

Insight Bureau:

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik allocated administrative departments among his Minist ers.

Seven MLAs, Rajendra Dholakia, Aswini Kumar Patra, Rohit Pujari, Srikanta Sahu, Pritiranjan Gharai, Basanti Hembram and Rita Sahu have been inducted as Ministers for the first time.

Jagannath Saraka and Ashok Panda got promoted to cabinet rank from MoS.

Kakatpur MLA Tusharkanti Behera has been given charge of home department as minister of state (MoS).

While, five time MLA and senior BJD Niranjan Pujari was allocated Finance, Parliamentary Affairs, Ranendra Pratap Swain has been given Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Fisheries & Animal Resources Development.

Tukuni Sahu was allotted Water Resources, Commerce & Transport whereas Basanti Hembram has been given Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti departments as minister of state (MoS).

A total of 13 Cabinet Ministers and 8 Ministers of State with Independent Charge were sworn in into Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Council of Ministers on Sunday.