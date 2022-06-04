Odisha CM dissolves Advisor/Chairperson Posts of 23 Departments

By Sagar Satapathy
Send your Children to Schools: Naveen urges Parents
113

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has dissolved the Advisor/Chairperson posts of 23 Departments, Boards and Corporations from June 5, 2022.

They include Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board, Bijaya Nayak, Head, Odisha State Youth Welfare Board, Priyadarshi Mishra, Chairperson, Odisha State Housing Board, Dr. Lopamudra Baxipatra, Advisor, Mission Shakti and Puspendra Singh Deo, Member, WODC.

Related Posts

Surjya Patro resigns as Speaker owing to Poor Health

Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle: Know who are in Team Naveen

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Chief Minister will appoint the new heads/Chairpersons/Advisors later.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.