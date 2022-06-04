Odisha CM dissolves Advisor/Chairperson Posts of 23 Departments

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has dissolved the Advisor/Chairperson posts of 23 Departments, Boards and Corporations from June 5, 2022.

They include Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board, Bijaya Nayak, Head, Odisha State Youth Welfare Board, Priyadarshi Mishra, Chairperson, Odisha State Housing Board, Dr. Lopamudra Baxipatra, Advisor, Mission Shakti and Puspendra Singh Deo, Member, WODC.

The Chief Minister will appoint the new heads/Chairpersons/Advisors later.