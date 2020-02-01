Tax Reforms @ Union Budget 2020

TNI Bureau: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a new regime of personal income tax.

As per the new personal income tax regime individual taxpayers to pay tax at a reduced rate of 10% for income between Rs 5-7.5 lakh who would forego Chapter VI-A deductions.

Key Highlights

👉 No Tax for Income up to Rs 5 lakh

👉 10% tax for income between Rs 5-7.5 lakh

👉 15% tax for income between Rs 7.5-10 lakh

👉 20% tax for income between Rs 10-12.5 lakh

👉 25% tax for income between Rs 12.5-15 lakh

👉 30% tax for Income above Rs 15 lakh

👉 Tax rates for new manufacturing companies at 15% lowest in the world

👉DDT abolished in the hands of the companies

👉Dividends will be taxed in the hands of shareholders at normal rates

👉Cooperatives have an option to be taxed at 22% with no deductions

👉Tax audit limit raised to Rs 5 crores

👉Limit of 5% raised to 10% – Circle rate in case of real estate

👉12A registration for new Institutions completely electronic

👉Faceless appeals introduced

👉Vivaad se Vishwas scheme. 483000 cases pending at various forums. Tax payer to pay only the tax demands by 31 March 2020. No penalty, no interest

👉Instant PAN based on Aadhaar

👉Startup turnover limit hiked to ₹ 100 crores from Rs 25 crores