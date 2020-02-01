Highlights of Union Budget 2020

TNI Bureau: On the second day of the Budget session of the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020-21 on Saturday.

Here are the Key Highlights:

Agriculture

Rs 2.83 lakh crore for Farm Action Plan

PM KUSUM to be expanded to provide 20 lakh farmers in setting up stand-alone solar pumps

6 lakh crore rupees has been approved for Jal Jeevan Mission

83 lakh crore rupees allocated for agriculture and allied activities, irrigation and rural development

Sagar Mitras to enable Youth and Fishery extension work; 500 fish farmer producing organisations to be set up

Govt proposes comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts

Proposed supporting measures in horticulture- One Product, One District

16 Action Points for farmers’ welfare

Village Storage Scheme run by SHGs, will provide holding capacity for farmers, women in villages

Krishi UDAN will be launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviati Aviation on international and national routes, improving value realization in North East and tribal districts

Kisan Rail for Farmers

Will encourage balanced use of all fertilizers

Comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts being proposed

Education

Rs 99,300 crore outlay for education sector in 2020-21

Degree-level full-fledged online education programme to be offered by institutes in top 100 in National Institutional Ranking Framework

INDSAT aptitude test to be introduced for students from Asian and African countries to Study in India on scholarships.

Special bridge courses to be designed for teachers, nurses, para medical staff, caregivers

A medical college to be attached to a district hospital in PPP mode, viability gap funding to be set up for setting up such medical colleges

Health

Additional Rs 69,000 crore for the health sector

35,600 crore allocated for nutrition-related programme for 2020-21

Special Task Force for nutritional policy

Social

Rs. 28,600 cr allocated for women-specific programmes

Rs. 85,000 cr allocated for SCs and OBCs

Rs. 53,700 cr allocated for STs

Rs. 9,500 cr allocated for senior citizens and divyangs

Housing

Govt extends additional Rs 1.5 lakh tax benefit on interest paid on affordable housing loans to March 2021

Date of approval of affordable housing projects for availing tax holiday on profit earned by developers extended by 1 yr

Infrastructure

100 more airports to be developed by 2024 to support the UDAN scheme

7 lakh crore rupees to be provided for transport infrastructure in the coming financial year

More Tejas-type trains to connect iconic destinations

Finance

Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.8% for 2019-20 & 3.5% for 2020-21

Nominal GDP growth for 2020-21 estimated at 10%

Government proposes to sell a part of its holding in LIC by initial public offer

Aadhaar-based verification of taxpayers being introduced

PAN will be issued instantly through online application with Aadhaar card

Insurance Cover for Depositors in Banks increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh

Tax

No Tax for Income up to Rs 5 lakh

10% tax for income between Rs 5-7.5 lakh who would forego Chapter VI-A deductions and similarly:

15% tax for income between Rs 7.5-10 lakh

20% tax for income between Rs 10-12.5 lakh

25% tax for income between Rs 12.5-15 lakh

30% tax for Income above Rs 15 lakh

Tax rates for new manufacturing companies at 15% lowest in the world

DDT abolished in the hands of the companies

Dividends will be taxed in the hands of shareholders at normal rates.

Cooperatives have an option to be taxed at 22% with no deductions.

Tax audit limit raised to Rs 5 crores.

Limit of 5% raised to 10% – Circle rate in case of real estate.

12A registration for new Institutions completely electronic.

Faceless appeals introduced.

Vivaad se Vishwas scheme. 483000 cases pending at various forums. Tax payer to pay only the tax demands by 31 March 2020. No penalty, no interest.

Instant PAN based on Aadhaar.

Startup turnover limit hiked to ₹ 100 crores from Rs 25 crores.

Miscellaneous