Take Care of our People returning to Odisha, appeals Naveen Patnaik

TNI Bureau: While assuring the people of Odisha that COVID-19 situation remains under control in the State, CM Naveen Patnaik also asked them not to commit any mistake that would lead to grave danger.

“I thank people for their constant cooperation. Things are under control here. After Nizamuddin Markaz, West Bengal returnees had emerged as a new challenge in Odisha’s #COVID19 battle. We have taken care of Nizamuddin returnees well and doing it for West Bengal returnees too. 50 of them have tested positive for Coronavirus. Things will improve further,” said Naveen.

The CM also sought help and cooperation of people in view of return of lakhs of Odia migrant workers from other States such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

“They are own people. They have families here. Whenever we face problems, we recall our mother and motherland. These people who return to their motherland, need our care and support. Positive cases may rise when they return, but let’s fight it together and bring things under control,” says CM Naveen Patnaik.

Naveen also appealed the people to help in registration and quarantine of all migrant workers returning to Odisha, saying that would not only protect their lives, but also help their family, village and society too. “It’s a matter of life & death. Mistakes by 10% people may compound the problem by 100 times,” he warned.

“Situation is much better in Odisha compared to other States. If we follow the guidelines and cooperate with the Government, Odisha will make history in the country in controlling the Corona Outbreak,” said Naveen Patnaik.